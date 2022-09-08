Inzamam sees Pakistan cricket moving in a positive direction

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that Pakistan cricket is heading in a positive direction as the team fights like a unit and at no point it gives up.

“I congratulate the coaching staff and the team management for inculcating a fighting spirit in the players. They fight till the end and this is a very good sign,” Inzamam noted in a YouTube video.

According to Inzamam, winning or losing is part of the game but it is quite encouraging to see Pakistan players fighting till the end. Referring towards Pakistan’s opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup against traditional rivals India, he said that though Pakistan lost the cracking contest, the bowlers tried their best to defend 147 runs. “And then we see Naseem Shah smashing two back-to-back sixes against Afghanistan on Wednesday to help his side win the match. These are very positive signs.

“We should not see with how much difficulty they chased the 130 target against Afghanistan as it happens in cricket [that sometimes you feel difficulty in chasing low scores].

“True, they should have chased the total in a better manner. But I feel the good thing is that Pakistan team is displaying a great fighting spirit.

“The credit also goes to Babar Azam as under him the team is playing like a unit,” he added.

