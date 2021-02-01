ICC shares Gawadar Cricket Stadium’s pictures

ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (APP): International Cricket Council’s (ICC) has asked to name a venue more picturesque than the Gawadar Cricket Stadium in Balochistan.

ICC in a tweet on the social media account on Twitter, asked its followers to name a venue more picturesque than the Gawadar Cricket Stadium.

“Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait…,” ICC tweeted.

The ICC has shared pictures of the beautiful Gwadar cricket ground which has a beautiful scenic background and lush green outfield.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Television star Fakhr-e-Alam also uploaded a video of the Gwadar Cricket ground describing it as the “most beautiful cricket ground” he had ever seen.

In a short video clip that he uploaded on Twitter, Alam urged people to come out and play cricket in the Gwadar cricket ground.

“To all #cricket playing friends everywhere in the world….come visit us…come play cricket with us here in Gawadar cricket ground….it’s the most beautiful cricket ground Inhave ever seen……,” he tweeted.

He later tweeted that, “Thank you @ICC for sharing my photos of Gawadar cricket stadium and please come visit us soon and play cricket with us here.”