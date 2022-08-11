I try not to make records, but help my team record victories: Babar Azam

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistans all formats skipper Babar Azam has said that his main target is not to make records but help his side strike victory in every given match.

Addressing a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, Babar Azam said: “I am grateful to Allah Almighty for the feats I have been earning one after another. My main aim always remains to register victories for my team and this also helps in creating and breaking records.

Being a captain, I don’t have this aim to improve or make new records but to lead my side in an examplary way and contribute in such a way that may guide my team to score a victory in every game.”

Regarding the selected team, Pakistan captain said best possible side was selected as there is not enough time to change the team now.

The record breaking batsman of modern day cricket said that players should believe in their skills and talent and put up their best performance to contribute collective efforts to enhance teams performance.

“ They (players) should do their best and play to their full potential , however, the results were not in their hands. The captain was referring to his teams victory over India in the T20 World Cup, where he led by from the front as Pakistan beat their arch rivals in a mega event showdown for the first time ever with a 10-wicket thrashing in a Super 12 blockbuster in October 2021.

Babar said that all Pakistan vs India matches mount pressure on players as the Men in Green head to the Asia Cup where they will face their arch-rivals. “We always try to play it like a normal match, but yes, there is definitely different pressure on us,” the skipper said. “There is pressure, but we tried to keep ourselves calm in the T20 World Cup and will definitely be aiming not to come under not pressure,” he added.

Babar Azam and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan then returned to knock off the target with 13 balls to go and recorded Pakistan’s maiden win against India in a World Cup in their 13th attempt and appearance.

Replying to a query about possible changes to the squad, the skipper said that the players have been picked keeping the “best” interest of the team in mind. “The selection committee has picked up the best squad and hopefully, it will be utilised in the best possible manner to produce good results. Hopefully, every individual will perform and play his due role that will surely help us give the best results against the Netherlands as well as in the T20 Asia Cup.

To a question he said “Although veteran captains Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik aren’t in the side and we will miss them, but we have some good players in the ranks who will try to fill the void crested with the absence of these two experienced players . There is dire need that both, our batsmen and bowlers should perform in every match and also in the Asia Cup to make them (matches) remarkable through their best performances.”

Pakistan will play a three-match one-day international (ODI) series in Amsterdam from August 16-21 and after that they will immediately depart for the ACC T20 Asia Cup.

Squad

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

Captain Babar Azam said that ODI matches are taking place after a long time, new players will definitely be given a chance.

“ we are not taking any team lightly, whatever the team is, we have to play for Pakistan”.

Babar Azam said he is confident that everyone will perform well, there is no pressure on the team, the players are working on their fitness.