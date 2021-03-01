Holding sports events best way to find talented players: Punjab sports minister

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP): Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Monday the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (M&F), Weightlifting (Men) and Powerlifting (Women)Championships will provide a suitable platform to young players from all nine divisions of the province to demonstrate their talent in the aforementioned three games.

He said overall 324 players and officials from all nine divisions of the province are participating in the Championships. “We will continue to hold such sports events throughout the province to unearth fresh talent.

Holding competitive sports events is the best way to find talented players of different games”, he said.

Punjab Sports Minister said: “Recently, we organised the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship in which around 200 players from across the province demonstrated their talent.

After the completion of the event, 43 talented players were picked up on the basis of their performance for month-long advanced training under the supervision of expert coaches and fitness trainers”.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said Sports Board Punjab also organized First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship 2021 from January 6 to 8, 2021 with an aim to provide a suitable platform to hundreds of male and female players of all nine divisions to express their sports potential.

The competitions of five games – athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis were conducted during the event in which 576 athletes exhibited their potential.