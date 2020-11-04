Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Pakistan hockey family suffered a huge loss in the death of iconic former Pakistan captain, Adul Rasheed Junior who died on Wednesday in Islamabad after a brief illness.

Former Olympian Rasheed, one of the finest centre forward the Pakistan hockey has ever produced, was a gift gifted spearhead who had many records to his name in those day when Pakistan team was a force to reckon with at international level due to possession of all major international hockey titles.

Late 79-year-old Rasheed represented the country in three Olympics , he was part of 1968 olympic gold medal winning team , 1972 silver medal team and 1976 olympic bronze medal team. The humble and down to earth Rasheed had the unique distinction of being the top scorer of 1968 and 1972 olympics.

He also represented the country in 1971 World Cup. At the time of his retirement from international hockey he emerged as Pakistan highest goal scorer at international level with a tall of 96 goals. He will be buried in home town Bannu.

Meanwhile President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig retd Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire hockey family of the country have condoled the death of former Olympian,Abdul Rasheed.

They showered praise on the outstanding services rendered by late Rasheed for the cause of hockey and said he will always be remembered in Pakistan hockey book for his illustrious career.

“ He served the game in many roles, as a player , a coach, manager and selector and a hockey icon who was a inspiration for the hockey players “, they said.

They expressed their heart felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.