HBL PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’ released

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP):The HBL Pakistan Super League 6 anthem, “Groove Mera” was launched on Sunday.

The anthem will be playing on leading TV channels and will also be available on HBL PSL digital platforms throughout the 2021 edition of the most popular Pakistani cricket event of the calendar.

Continuing the rich tradition of entertaining HBL PSL fans with a new anthem for each season, “Groove Mera” refers to the swing and feel of the movements of cricketers.

It refers to moments of finesse that one finds in the heart of every cricket match.

This year’s anthem also reflects the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. As majority of the fans will be watching Pakistan’s biggest sporting event remotely, this anthem cheers both players on the field and their fans at home as they celebrate their groove!.

The anthem is a celebration of Pakistan’s musical diversity. The mix of artists is particularly exciting as it represents artists from opposite ends of Pakistan’s musical spectrum.

The anthem brings together voices from Pakistan’s rich musical landscape: regional folk and urban sounds of pop and hip-hop.

Singer Naseebo Lal is an industry veteran and cultural icon, whose grasp over regional tradition is acknowledged by fans and music critics across the country.

Aima Baig is considered the pop symbol of this generation, having voiced some of Pakistan’s biggest hits in the past few years. Alongside these two powerhouse female artists, the HBL PSL 6 anthem features hip-hop superstars, Young Stunners, who with their grounded voice and social outlook have gained an unprecedented online following.

The video, directed by Fida Moin, includes six leading cricketers who would be featuring for their respective franchises in the tournament, the players are Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) Shan Masood (Multan Sultans), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) and Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi).

Director Commercial PCB Babar Hamid here said : “The HBL Pakistan Super League 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’ is the latest addition to the blockbuster anthems that the league has produced over the years. Each year we have endeavoured to produce top-quality HBL PSL anthems and all our previous anthems have made a big impact and have been received very well by our fans in Pakistan and abroad.

“This year’s anthem has been sung by the legendary Naseebo Lal and features the hugely popular star Aima Baig along with the young sensation Young Stunners. We are confident that the fans will appreciate the anthem and it will make them groove like the anthems of the past did.

“Meanwhile, we are fully focused and as always working around-the-clock with the sole intention of delivering another exciting and world-class edition of the HBL PSL which will once again provide rich entertainment through quality cricket with some of the biggest T20 stars in the world playing their trade at the National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium.

“The fans in Karachi and Lahore that will be re-entering the stadiums after a year-long gap, will have a lot to look forward to both with in terms of the on-field action and ‘Groove Mera’ entertaining them in the stands!”

Naseebo Lal said : “It feels great to be a part of the anthem because I have never done a song like this where I have enjoyed myself so much.”

Aima Baig said : “I feel overwhelmed – it’s been an amazing journey and I’m really thankful for the opportunity. The vibe of the anthem is very street and urban with elements of festival EDM.”

Young Stunners, Talha Younis said : “I’m honoured to be a part of the HBL PSL 6 anthem and it’s been an excellent experience.

This time the HBL PSL has tried something different and out-of-the-box and I feel like people would love it.”