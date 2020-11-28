By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP): The subsidiary and main finals of the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Cup 2020 will be played tomorrow (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

The main final will be contested between Barry’s and Diamond Paints/FG Polo at 3:15 p.m. while the subsidiary final will be played between D Polo and AOS team at 2:00 p.m.

According to Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, top eight teams took part in this eight-goal tournament, which was played following all the necessary SOPs.

After tough fights among the teams, Barry’s and Diamond Paints/FG Polo succeeded in qualifying for the main final.

Barry’s team consists of Ibrahim Barry, Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Trotz while Diamond Paints/FG Polo team includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Tom Brodie.