Hanan’s last-minute goal helps Pakistan earn 7th spot

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 06 (APP): Abdul Hanan Shahid scored a last-minute field goal to earn a seventh place win for Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

Both the teams tried to get a commanding position in the first quarter, but remained unable to score.

It was Pakistan that got on the board first with a spectaculat field goal from Abdul Rana in the 24th minute. To make it 2-0, Ghazanfar Ali earned a second field goal for Pakistan in the 25th minute.

Canada responded with an offensive flurry in the last five minutes of the half. They got multiple penalty corners, with Matt Sarmento cashing in on a set piece in the 26th minute. Canada kept on the momentum, getting a penalty stroke with almost no time on the clock. Keegan Pereira banged it in to level the score.

The two teams remained unable to score in third quarter. However, Pakistan got the lead once again in the 52nd minute when Umar Bhutta netted a field goal.

Canada made several attempts from the top of the circle. They finally managed to level the affairs when Sarmento scored the tying goal on a penalty corner with two minutes left on the clock.

The game remained tied till the last minute but Abdul Shahid scored the back breaker to make it 4-3, helping Pakistan to get the seventh position.