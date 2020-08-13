Hafeez tests negative for COVID-19 , joins Pak cricket squad

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Pakistan former captain Mohammad Hafeez tested negative for COVID-19 following his breach of social protocols by having snap shots with public after playing golf in Southampton.

“After clearing the test, Hafeez joined the Pakistan cricket squad as per laid down procedure,” said a spokesman for the PCB here on Thursday.

He said that Shahid Aslam, assistant to head coach, has tested negative for coronavirus test and joined the cricket squad.

“All-rounder Shoaib Malik will join the national cricket team in Southampton on 15 August,” he added.

Fast bowler Mohammad Musa will leave the side on 14 August.