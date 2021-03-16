PESHAWAR, Mar 16 (APP): Former Test cricketer Arshad Khan and Test cricketer and vice captain of the Pakistan team Muhammad Rizwan Tuesday inaugurated the PIMS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa University Twenty20 Cricket League here.

The stars studded trophy and kits unveiling ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr Jahan Bakht, fast bowler Test cricketer Imran Khan Senior, Test cricketer Riaz Afridi, fast bowler of Karachi King Ilyas Khan, international wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Haris, Kabir Khan, former President and Secretary Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali and Syed Hanif Shah.

International cricketer Hamad Ul Hassan, PCB coach Haji Fazal-e-Akbar, Ahmad Nadeem, Ali Hoti, Noor Zada, Haji Jalil Jan of JUI (F), first class cricketer Imran Shah, Zakir Khan and hundreds of Rizwan’s fans were also present during the ceremony.

Teams from eight different universities are participating in the grand league introduced for the first time with teams including Islamia College Peshawar University (Markhor), Abasyn University (Falcon), Sarhad University (Shaheen), PIMS (Panthers), Peshawar Degree College (Hawks), Oxford University (Line), University of Peshawar (Tigers) and PAC Eagle.

On this occasion, Test cricket Muhammad Imran, former Test cricketer Arshad Khan, Riaz Afridi, Chief Executive PIMS Education System Haji Ismail, Managing Director Anwar Khan, Islamia College University Vice Chancellor Bakht Jahan, Cricket League Project Director Sharjeel Bin the chief guest Muhammad Rizwan formally unveiled the trophy and kits, followed by kits distribution ceremony.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Managing Director Anwar Khan said that the aim of University Cricket League is to bring out new talent and educational institutions are the basic sources of finding good talent not only in cricket but also in other games as well.

Test cricket Muhammad Rizwan and many other international players have played Inter-College and Inter-University competitions and comes up at national and international levels.

He said that many international stars are also playing in this League from different universities, which will not only give a chance to the junior players to learn while watching international cricketers but also boost their morale while playing with their seniors’ stars players.

He said that this time these leagues are being organized at the provincial level while in future national and international level leagues will also be organized.

Anwar Khan said that eight teams are participating in this league, which has been divided into two different pools.

Each team will play three matches and the top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals with the winner of Pool-A will face the runners-up of Pool-B while the winner of Pool-B will face runners-up of Pool-A in the semi-finals.

On this occasion, Test cricket Muhammad Rizwan said that the talented players from this League would get a chance to exhibit their skills among the stars players. He said that to become an international player, one needs to work hard day and night.