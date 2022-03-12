Football house returned to NC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Saturday congratulated the football athletes and fans as the Football House Lahore had been returned to the International Football Federation (FIFA) Normalization Committee.

She said we were looking forward to early restoration of Pakistan membership and a partnership with NC for fair and transparent elections.

She tweeted, “I congratulate Football athletes and football fans.

Football House has been returned to FIFA. We are looking forward to early restoration of Pakistan membership and a partnership with NC for fair and transparent elections.”