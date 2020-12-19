By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):The final of the Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 will be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground tomorrow (Sunday).

The main final will be contested between Master Paints and Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo at 3:00 pm while in the third/fourth position match, Barry’s will vie against Diamond Paints/FG Polo at 2:00 pm.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will grace the final as chief guest while Hamadan Holdings CEO Kamal Nasir, Food Panda high-ups, Lahore Polo Club Omer Sadik, LPC executive committee members, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif and a good number of polo lovers will also be present on the occasion.

Team Master Paints, one of the finalists, consists of Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Haye and Marcos Panelo while Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo, the other finalist team, comprises Sufi Muhammad Amir, Malik Salaar, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mannuel Carranza.