FIH Hockey5s World Cup: Pakistan win one, lose one

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Pakistan’s joy of celebrating a thumping victory against Nigeria in their opening match of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 was short-lived as the team fell down fighting hard against the Netherlands in their second match of the day in Muscat on Sunday.

Pakistan launched their campaign in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 on a winning note, thrashing Nigeria 11-5.

Captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf scored five goals, including a hat-trick, while Abdul Hanan Shahid chipped in with four goals, including a hat-trick. Arshad Liaquat and Zikriya Hayat scored one goal apiece, according to the information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Nigeria’s Solomon Dennis scored two goals, while Ibrahim Benjamin, Godwin Sunday and John Peter scored one goal each.

In their second pool match against the Netherlands, Pakistan gained an edge in the 5th minute when Ghazanfar Ali

scored a splendid field goal. But Alexander Schop ended the lead in the 10th minute. At the start of the second quarter, Pakistan’s captain Rana Abdul Waheed re-established Pakistan’s superiority once again. However, Netherlands’ Van Der Drift Yannick equalized the scoreline in the 20th minute.

One minute later, Alexander netted another field to give his side a lead. Pakistan’s Abdullah scored a scintillating field goal in the 23rd minute to make it 3-3.

But Middendorp Lucas(25th minute and Alexander (30th minute) scored two more goals for their side to hand Pakistan 3-5 defeat.

Sixteen teams, divided into four pools are featuring in the event. Pakistan are in Pool A along with Nigeria, the Netherlands and Poland.

Pakistan will play their third pool match against Poland on Monday.

The tournament is the first-ever Hockey5s World Championship, organized by International Hockey Federation and played with a different format of five players on each side.