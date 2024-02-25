FG Polo lifts National Open Polo Championship 2024

LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):The FG Polo lifted the coveted Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 trophy after defeating BN Polo by 8-6 in a fast and furious final at the iconic Aibak Polo Ground of the Lahore Polo Club, here on Sunday.

Highlight of the final was remarkable individual performance of Raul Laplacette, who showcased skill and grit to score six of the eight team goals in the final. Andres Llorrente contributed the other two, ensuring their team’s dominance. BN Polo’s Santiago Loza responded fiercely, achieving a hat-trick of goals, supported by Hamza Mawaz Khan with two goals and Santos Iriarte adding one to their tally.

The final was a roller-coaster of emotions and skills, beginning with BN Polo’s quick lead of 2-0. FG Polo, however, quickly narrowed the gap by the end of the first chukker and continued to build momentum, eventually overtaking BN Polo. Despite a strong comeback from BN Polo to level the score at 4-4, the decisive fifth chukker saw FG Polo unleash their prowess, and outwit their opponents to clinch the championship with an 8-6 victory.

Mark Holmes and Nicolas Scortichini oversaw the match as field umpired while Juan Zubiaurre was the match referee.

FG Polo Captain Mian Abbas Mukhtar attributed team’s triumph to hard work and preparation.

In the subsidiary final of the championship, Olympia/AZB Polo carried home the final trophy by defeating Diamond Paints/Master Paints 4-3 in a closely contested match.

Raja Mikayial Sami and Raul Laplacette were adjudged the Best Pakistani and Foreign Player for their consistent performance throughout the championship.

Recognising his extraordinary services to the sport and the club, ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ was bestowed upon the former President Lahore Polo Club Irfan Ali Hyder for his contribution at the prize distribution ceremony. Exceptional services of various club staff were also acknowledged through awards.

Other accolades included the highest goal-scorer of the tournament awarded to Max Charlton while role of the equine talent in the sport was recognized through ‘Best Local Mare and Mare of the Final’ award.