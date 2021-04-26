Fehmida meets with FIFA normalization committee member

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza met with FIFA normalization committee of Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) member Barrister Hasris Azmat here on Monday in her office.

Secretary IPC and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) were also present during the meeting.

The minister, who is also president of PSB reiterated the government’s policy of non-interference in the affairs of PFF. She said that the government had been strictly following the policy of neutrality and impartially in the matter of PFF.

However, it is important to highlight that the present turmoil has caused irreparable loss to the game of football in Pakistan.

The government wants a peaceful resolution of the matter while upholding the international obligations, Fehmida underlined.

She said the government was trying to act as a facilitator to accelerate the process of settlement of the dispute in an amicable manner.

She said the government was hopeful that the Football House would be vacated in compliance with the direction of the FIFA.

The normalization committee may follow the FIFA road map and the time frame for conducting the elections in a fair, free and transparent manner, she added.