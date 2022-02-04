Farida leads first round of Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf Championship



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 04 (APP): Farida Tauseef of Royal Palm turned out to be a symbol of fearlessness, daring and dauntlessness and compiled an impressive score of gross 81, thus emerging as the star performer at the conclusion of the first round of Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf Championship here on Friday at Royal Palm Club course.

The first round of the three-round event was a fighting engagement between zero to 14 handicapper lady golfers of golf playing prowess who are filled with a yearning for accolades and distinction. And that included the two nationally recognized sisters — Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz, who have the merit and illustriouness of playing to a handicap of one which is a compliment to ladies golf and there was Ghazala Yasmin ,a former ladies champion who enjoys a five handicap ,and also in contention was the teen ager Iman Ali Shah ,her single digit handicap being eight.Expectations were that these accomplished ones would prevail over their less experienced rivals but that did not happen.

A relatively less acclaimed face surfaced as the leader and she is Farida Tauseef of Royal Palm who edged past her proficient rivals like Ghazala Yasmin ,Iman Ali Shah ,Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz .

As scores stand at the end of the first round Farida Tauseef is the leader with a gross score of 81,followed by Ghazala Yasmin at 83 and Iman Ali Shah also at 83.At a score of gross 84 is Parkha Ijaz followed by Rimsha Ijaz at 85.Tehmina Ahmed, Zeb un Nisa and Ami Qin are bracketed together at 87.

As the championship moves into the second round tomorrow Saturday ,the ferocious touch will become technically ingenious and enlightened and to remain the leader Farida Tauseef will have to show considerable application and intensity in her efforts.

From Saturday the aspiring ones in the handicap category 15-24 and those in handicap category 25-36 will enter the race for prestige and esteem.Notable ones with assertive ambitions are the assidious and painstaking Minaa Zainab,the experienced Shahzadi Gulfam ,Samia Javed and Aisha Moazzam,the fast upcoming ones Laiba Ali Shah ,Momina Tarrar ,Adeena Ataullah and Amina Tiwana and quite a few others with a will to get recognized as lady players of aptitude and artistry.

The tee off on Saturday will take place at Royal Palm Golf Course through a shot gun start at 930am.