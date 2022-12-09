England team confident with performance on first day, says Ben Duckett

MULTAN, Dec 09 (APP):England batter Ben Duckett said that mistakes would be overcome in the next inning and “We will come after Abrar” through comprehensive analysis of Abrar’s action and his power area on pitch.

Holding a press conference after first day game of second test match against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium, Ben Duckett said that it was an exciting first day of the bigger game.

He said that Abrar bowled very well but I stick to my game and sweep every ball he bowled. He said that it was a tricky to start an inning on this spin wicket.

He said that cricket was unpredictable as some day a team scored 350 and someday 150 runs.

He said that hopefully, we will get wickets in cluster tomorrow (Saturday) restricting Pakistan on a minimum score.

He said that it was slow wicket and efforts would be made to put pressure on the batsman by standing more fielders around eye line.

He said that the team was focusing on positive cricket adding that it was an aggressive batting otherwise the whole team could enable scoring 150 or 200 only.

To a question, Duckett said that the extra pacer could help team if ball started reverse swing.

To another question about Abrar’s performance he replied that Abrar bowled very well in the first inning adding that we will come after him in the next inning through comprehensive analysis of his action.

He said that he doesn’t know about the game plan of other batter while facing Abrar but he himself planned to sweep every ball of the spinner.

He said that he always played sweep shots as he was confident with this shot. He said that he usually makes runs through his favorite sweep shot.

