England 174 without loss at lunch on first day of Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI, Dec 01 (APP): England were 174-0 on the opening day of the first Test at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Zak Crawley scored 91 off 79, missing the chance to become the first English batsman to score a century before lunch on the first day of a Test match. Ben Duckett scored off 85 balls.

Early on, in the morning the English openers seemed in a T20 mood as boundaries kept on flowing for them at the flat Rawalpindi pitch where Pakistan bowlers toiled hard as there was no seam, swing, spin or movement.

Zak Crawley, who had already scored a double century against Pakistan raced towards his 50 off just 38 balls, while Ben Duckett hit his fifty on exactly run a ball.

England reached to 100 in just 13.5 overs, while they scored 150 in 23rd.