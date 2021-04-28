Efforts underway to sign MoU with doctors for free treatment of players: Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, Apr 28 (APP): Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said holding online courses about sports injuries and doping is an appreciable step for enhancing the knowledge and skills of tehsil sports officers, coaches, trainers and players.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Assistant Prof Orthopaedic Dr Amir Sohail and Rehabilitation Specialist Dr Sajida Fajar at his office at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also awarded souvenirs to Dr Amir Sohail and Dr Sajida Fajar who conducted 2-day online courses about Sports Injuries and Doping under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department

Punjab here.

Lauding the activity, Punjab Sports Minister for Sports said that these kinds of online courses are highly beneficial for the sports fraternity of the province. “We are planning to sign an MoU with expert doctors for free treatment

and sports surgeries etc of our players and athletes. It will be a very useful facility for our talented male and female players from across the province”, he added.

Punjab Sports Minister Aldo announced to hold a one-day online workshop on doping in the coming days.

“Wealso conducted several webinars, online training programmes for divisional, district and tehsil officers, coaches of Punjab last year. Experts of different departments imparted online training to TSOs and Divisional Coaches regarding Sports Department & its rules, policies, office management, use of IT, planning and development, administration and sports sciences etc during these webinars. We will continue to hold such useful webinars and workshops in future as well,” he asserted.