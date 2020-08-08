DG, SBP visits Mianwali Cricket Stadium

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Aug 08 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Saturday visited Mianwali Cricket Stadium and Tehsil Sports Complex and inspected the pace and standard of work of both the development projects.

He on the spot directed the concerned officers to complete the projects as soon as possible.

He said that the work should be completed by the end of September.

Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha Manzar Farid Shah, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, DPD North PMU Aizaz Shirazi and others officials were also present on the occasion.

DPD North Aizaz Shirazi briefed the director general about the projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that all possible steps are being taken to promote sports in remote areas of Punjab as per the sports vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

“For the first time, state-of-the-art sports facilities are being provided. Sports complexes and stadiums are being built.

Every citizen has an equal right to sports. Therefore, the officers should take all possible steps for timely completion of sports projects,” he said and added that facilities should be available at the doorsteps of the houses and they should be able to make the name of the country famous all over the world.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also visited Issa Khel and inspected the site of Tehsil Sports Complex.