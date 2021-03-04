DG SBP chairs key meeting to review sports projects

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP): Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, all divisional sports officers and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was convened to review the sports development schemes across the province. The projects of Sports Village, Rest House for top sports officers, Youth Centers in five Divisional Headquarters, High Performance Center of hockey and missing facilities in different sports gymnasiums were also discussed thoroughly during the meeting.

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and all Divisional Sports Officers gave detailed briefing about different sports projects in their respective areas during the meeting.

All the Divisional Sports Officers of the province highly admired the key role of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for holding back-to-back Inter-Division Championships of nine games in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab said Sports Board Punjab will continue to organize sports championships in all leading games in future to promote sports culture in the province.

“Holding championships of different games among all divisions is the best way to identify genuine talented male and female players and nurture sports talent in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he added.

Highlighting the projects, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab will establish Youth Centers in five Divisional Headquarters where talented youth can polish their sports skills under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers.

All the Divisional Sports Officers have been directed to provide all missing facilities in their respective sports gymnasiums as early as possible.

He also directed all the Divisional Sports Officers to submit their complete activity reports till March 10, 2021. “These reports must have all the information about the number of sports events, participants, expenditures and other key details etc”, he asserted.

He directed all the Divisional Sports Officers to ensure provision of all necessary facilities in sports development projects. He appreciated the Divisional Sports Officers of Multan, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur over timely submission of their reports.

Director General Sports Punjab said that Sports Board Punjab is taking several effective measures for the revival of hockey in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation.

“As part of this move, the astro-turfs will be changed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha and Khushab etc”, he said.

“Recently, Sports Board Punjab organized First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021, Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament and Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournaments at National Hockey Stadium to provide a befitting platform to young players to demonstrate their potential”.