Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup : Day 2

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 03 (APP):FG Polo/Diamond Paints and Remounts carved out contrastive victories in the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Pakistan Park polo ground on Wednesday.

The action-packed encounters were witnessed by Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

Ramiro Zaveletta heroics helped FG Polo/Diamond Paints tame high-flying Newage Cables by a narrow marginof 5-4 1/2 in the thrilling match. Zaveletta not only started well for the winning team but also converted the match-winning goal to guide his side to a nail-biting victory. Zaveletta contributed with an impressive hat-trick while he was ably assisted by Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who converted one goal apiece.

ALSO READ  A view of match between FG Polo/Diamond Paints and Newage Cables during Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 played at Pakistan Park Polo Ground. FG polo/Diamond Paints beat Newage cables by 5-4.5

Marcos Panelo and Syed Turab Rizvi though played very well for Newage Cables, which had a half goal handicap advantage, with a contribution of three and one goal respectively yet their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for theirside as they lost the match 4 1/2-5.

A hat-trick each by Antonio Verie and LD Tauqeer Nawaz guided Remounts to a thumping 7-5 victory over ASCin the second match of the day.

Both the teams started well and matched fire-with-fire till the third chukker and made it 4-all, but after that, Remounts players fully dominated the remaining part of the third chukker and the fourth and last one well thrashing in three back-to-back goals to win the encounter 7-4.

Antonio Verie and LD Tauqeer Nawaz were in sublime form and hammered a hat-trick each from the winning side while Bilal Haye converted one goal. From ASC team, Lt Col Mashood and Muhammad Raza Behboudi slammed in a brace each but their efforts proved futile.

Tomorrow (Thursday), two crucial matches will be played at JP&CC polo ground. BN Polo will take on Barry’s in the first match of the day at 11:00 am while HN Polo will vie against DS Polo/ASC in the second encounter of the day at 12:00 pm.

