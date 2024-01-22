Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab’s thrilling tourism showcase

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Motorsports anthusiasts are urged to rev up for a pulse-pounding journey into the heart of South Punjab as the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally 2024 gears up to captivate audiences with its adrenaline-fueled motorsports and cultural extravaganza.

In a bid to unlock the untapped tourism potential of the region, the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Punjab Tourism Department have joined forces, making this annual rally a beacon for showcasing the rich heritage and natural beauty of Cholistan Desert, an Awareness and Outreach event was held at Sheesh Mahal Hall of Serena Hotel Islamabad on Monday.

The 19th International Cholistan Desert Rally, slated for February 20th to 25th, is not just a thrilling sporting event; it’s a platform to spotlight the culture, civilization, and historical richness of South Punjab. The challenging terrain covering 500 km route, the rally features various vehicle categories and drivers eager to take on the desert adventure.

Under the Tourism Awareness and Outreach Programme, Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, MDPTDC Rana Aftab-ur-Rehman, and GM Operations Arjumand Zia, along with foreign ambassadors and distinguished guests, received a comprehensive briefing on the rally’s significance for promoting tourism and socio-economic development in South Punjab.

Tourism Secretary Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar emphasized the broader vision for tourism, extending an invitation to the international community to join in celebrating this unique event that goes beyond just racing – it’s a celebration of culture and history.

General Manager Operations Arjumand Zia highlighted how the Cholistan Desert Rally has become a symbol of pride and identity for Bahawalpur Division, attracting positive attention and recognition to the region. MDPTDC Rana Aftab-ur-Rehman emphasized the economic potential of Pakistan’s tourism sector, expressing gratitude to foreign ambassadors for their interest in promoting the country’s soft image.

The foreign envoys praised the efforts of TDCP and Punjab Tourism Department in highlighting South Punjab’s tourism. They commended the rally for its cultural and environmental aspects and expressed eagerness to participate and promote the event in their respective countries.

As the excitement builds for the “Cholistan Desert Rally 2024,” this event promises not just a thrilling adventure but also an opportunity to discover the hidden gems of South Punjab, making it a must-attend for both national and international drivers and enthusiasts alike.