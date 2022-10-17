CAS International Squash Championships from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championships for men and women will roll into action from Wednesday at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad.

“The event is taking place under the banner of Pakistan Air Force (PAF),” Secretary, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Zafaryab Khan told media at a press conference here at a local hotel.

He said that in the men’s event, seven players from Egypt, two from Malaysia, each one from Hungary, England, United States of America (USA), Qatar, Czech Republic, Brazil, Iran and Kuwait would be competing for top honours.

The championship carries a prize purse of US$ 30,000. Seven local lads will also take part in the event, as the top Pakistan player Noor Zaman occupies 12th position in seeding.

Veteran left-handed Farhan Mehboob got a wild card entry in the five-day squash event.

In the women’s event, five players from Egypt, each two from Germany and Spain while each one from Singapore, Austria, Malaysia, Serbia, USA and Hungry are participating in the championship. Nine local girls will be given international exposure in the CAS international squash showpiece.

Sammer Anjum, Sadia Gul and Mehwish Ali got wild card entries in the tournament, carrying the prize money of US$12,000.

The finals will be played on October 23 at the same venue.

CAS International Squash Championship Seeding

Men’s Event (Draw of 24 players according to seedin):

1. Moustafa El Sirty (Egypt) 27, 2. Mohamed ElSherbini (Egypt) 28, 3. Karim El Hammamy Egypt (29), 4. Yahya Elnawasany (Egypt) 45, 5. Balazs Farkas (Hungry) 65, 6. Curtis Malik (England) 69, 7. Christopher Gordon (USA) 73, 8. Syed Azlan Amjad (Qatar) 74, 9. Yassin Elshafei (Egypt) 80, 10. AddeenIdrakie Malaysia (80), 11. Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egypt) 87, 12. Noor Zaman (Pakistan) 94, 13. Darren Rahul Pragasam (Malaysia) 96, 14. Viktor Byrtus (Czech Republic) 111, 15. Israr Ahmad (Pakistan) 116, 16. Guilherme Melo (Brazil) 120, 17. Alireza Shamili (Iran) 125, 18. Ammar Altammimi (Kuwait) 133, 19. Ahsan Ayaz (Pakistan) 137, 20. Mohammad Ashab Irfan (Pakistan) 139. 21. Farhan Zaman (Pakistan) 144, 22. Hamza Khan (Pakistan) 149, 23. Mohamed Nasser (Egypt) 159, 24. Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan-WC) 179

Women’s Event:

1. Saskia Belnhard (Germany) 66, 2. Marta Dominguez Fernandez (Spain) 70, 3. Fayrouz Aboelkheir (Egypt) 73, 4. Nadeen Kotb (Egypt) 77, 5. Malak Khafagy (Egypt) 82, 6. Au Yeong Wai Yhann (Singapore) 101,7. Katerina Tycova (Germany) 106, 8. Sofia Mateos (Spain) 107, 9. Jacqueline Peychar (Austria) 114, 10. Haya Ali (Egypt) 118, 11. Yashmita Jadishkumar (Malaysia) 120, 12. Noor Ul Huda (Pakistan) 140, 13. Jelena Dutina (Serbia) 142, 14. Rushna Mehboob (Pakistan) 156, 15. Nour Heikal (Egypt) 157, 16. Arisha Khan (USA) 178, 17. Aiman Shahbaz (Pakistan) 178, 18. Kincso Szasz (Hungary) 184, 19. Zynab Khan (Pakistan) 187, 20. Anam Mustafa Aziz (Pakistan) 215, 21. Saima Shaukat (Pakistan) 234, 22. Sammer Anjum (Pakistan-WC-1) 373, 23. Sadia Gul (Pakistan-WC-2) 262, 24. Mehwish Ali (Pakistan-WC-3).

/932