Baseball delegation calls on MNA Ali Nawaz

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP): A delegation of and Gilgit-Baltistan Baseball Associations led by Tahir Mahmood President Islamabad baseball Association meet Member National Assembly / Special Assistant Prime Minister for CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Tahir Mehmood briefed Ali Nawaz Awan on the efforts being made for the development and promotion of baseball.

Gilgit-Baltistan Baseball Association coordinators Shah Rukh Khan and Rouhllah were also present on the occasion, said a spokesman of Pakistan Federation Baseball here.

Tahir Mehmood while talking said that baseball game is gaining a lot of popularity in Pakistan and the country is ranked 5th in Asia and 27th in the world.

The Pakistan Federation Baseball held baseball exhibition matches in Skardu and Gilgit, Pakistan’s highest points, in September-October. In July 2021, the federation will host exhibition matches of baseball at Shandur and Deosai, the highest place in the world.

After hosting the matches at this venue, the Pakistan Federation Baseball will set a record for the highest baseball ground in the world.

Tahir Mehmood added that baseball has also been included in inter-board sports in which all the education boards of Pakistan participate and now Baseball will also start at school and college level, which will provide young players for Pakistan’s youth, women’s and senior baseball teams.

Ali Nawaz Awan expressed his delight on the fact that Pakistan Federation Baseball is taking all out measures for the uplift of the game.

He also congratulated PFB for organizing matches in Gilgit-Baltistan and inclusion of baseball in inter-board sports.

He said that it is a matter of pride for us that Pakistan is ranked 5th in Asia and 27th in the world. “ While holding baseball matches in Shandur and Deosai, the name of Pakistan baseball will also be included in the Guinness Book of World Records”, Ali Nawaz added.

MNA Ali Nawaz said it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to work for the development of the youth and provide them a suitable platform to showcase its talent.