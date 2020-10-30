Balochistan’s Hayatullah reprimanded for excessive appealing

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 30 (APP): Balochistan Second XI’s off-spinner Hayatullah has been reprimanded for a level 1 offence relating to excessive appealing during his side’s three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab at the TMC Ground in Karachi

The incident happened on Thursday in the 34th over of the Central Punjab innings when Hayatullah appealed excessively for an LBW off his own bowling, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Friday.

Hayatullah was charged by on-field umpires Khalid Mahmood Snr and Aslam Bareach at the end of second day’s play for violating article 2.1 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel, he said adding Hayatullah accepted the charge and was reprimanded by match referee Khalid Jamshed.