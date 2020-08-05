Babar’s performance in Tests will be of great importance: Nasser

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Former England Skipper Nasser Hussain believes Pakistan’s prolific batsman Babar Azam’s performance in the Test matches would be of great importance, if Pakistan were to win the series against England.

Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on Babar Azam, while talking about the way the latter carries himself on the field.

“The outstanding member of that line-up is Babar Azam, who has the best average in the world over the past two years,” Hussain wrote in his column for The Daily Mail as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“Babar has taken on the responsibility of being Pakistan’s leading batsman now and it is not only his stats that are impressive but the way he bats, because he is very pleasing on the eye. He will need to have a good series for Pakistan to win it,” he said.

He also spoke about Pakistan’s impressive bowling attack and their impact in English conditions.

“There’s the 17-year-old Naseem Shah, who will push 90 miles per hour, and the tall left-armer Shaheen Afridi, who will get it through. Add the wrist-spin of Yasir Shah and the accuracy of Mohammad Abbas, who has a phenomenal record in England, and that’s a useful line-up.”

“Like West Indies they will need to give their bowlers runs to play with, but where they are different is that they have a stronger batting order,” he said.

He also warned England skipper, Joe Root, against taking the Men in Green lightly ahead of the series.

“I know it’s a cliche but Pakistan really are mercurial. One day they will be a shambles and the next they will play brilliant, exhilarating cricket,” he said. “Joe Root takes them lightly at his peril because England have not beaten Pakistan since 2010 and the last two series in this country have been drawn.”

The first Test between the two sides kicked off in Manchester on Wednesday.