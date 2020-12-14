Babar’s absence should not haunt Green-shirts: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Batting legend Javed Miandad believes Babar Azam’s absence should not haunt the Green-shirts in the Twenty20 series against New Zealand, saying every player who gets a chance should have the confidence to perform for the team.

Babar has been ruled out of New Zealand T20s after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session. Babar won’t be attending nets for at least, 12 days and would be unavailable for the December 18, 20 and 22 T20s to be played in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier, respectively.

Miandad was of the view that every player in the team should have the confidence to prove their mettle and any player’s absence must not haunt the whole team.

“Babar is our main key player. Absolutely his absence will affect the team as he is the best performing player at the moment, but Pakistan team should not get under pressure as there are 11 players in the team who all must have to confidence to perform for their country,” he said while talking to APP on Monday.

“If any one player gets injured or else, than others should fulfill his responsibility in the team by performing as victory is gained when the whole team performs,” he said.

Miandad said whole Pakistan team was capable of winning. “All players are equally good as they are playing for the country. They just need to build up their confidence and whoever gets the chance must perform,” he said.

Speaking about Pakistan’s chances in the T20 series, he said it depends upon the performance of both teams on the day.

Former Skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said Babar’s injury raises many questions. “As per the PCB statement Babar was injured on December 13 and won’t play for 12 days, which is inexplicable. After 12 days if he comes in the nets for practice on 25th, then it means he won’t be available for the first Test even which is on December 26 because you need time to practice and it would take 7 to 8 days for Babar to get in form,” he said in a video on his YouTube Channel.

“Imam also had an injury and he won’t be able to play for two weeks and cannot practice then it means he will also be out of the first Test,” he claimed.

Inzamam said the T20 squad announced only included one opener in the form of Babar. “You are playing in New Zealand and you haven’t kept any other regular opener. Abdullah Shafique and Haider Ali will be going there for the first time and the conditions will be tough,” he said.

“Injuries are a part of the game but there is nothing in the backup. There is no regular opener and the ones we are relying on, haven’t played in New Zealand yet. I hope they perform but under these conditions the chances are less,” he said.

Inzamam said New Zealand makes seaming tracks whenever a sub-continent’s team tours there as they know the visitors would face difficulty on it. “If we look back at the last New Zealand series against India they made seaming track which created difficulty for the visitors. New players will face difficulty on these tracks,” he said.