Babar, Shan named in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year 2020

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam and left handed-batsman Shan Masood were named in the Wisden’s Test Team of the Year 2020, as they picked out the best performers from December 11, 2019, until now.

Pakistani skipper and prolific batsman scored 600 runs at an average of 100 in the six matches. The Lahore-born cricketer made three centuries and his highest score was 143.

“All told, that’s not a bad average. Babar Azam made sure the return of Test cricket was a joyous, triumphant one, and it was fitting that he, a player who had already inspired such hope in the country, should provide even more. That he’ll be disappointed with his exploits in England, despite averaging just under 50, shows how high his standards now are,” said Wisdon.

Meanwhile, Shan scored 419 runs at an average of 46.55 in six games. “Three tons in three consecutive innings earn Shan Masood his place in this team, even if he tailed off somewhat alarmingly against England,” Wisden wrote.

Shan scored his best knock of 156 off 319 balls, against England at Old Trafford in August this year. “England began exceptionally before lunch on day one, and Shan Masood rode it out. Then, even as the home bowlers erred, he couldn’t quite cash in,” wrote Wisden.

“But on day two, as Pakistan slid to 176-5, he came into his own, slowly opening his shoulders as his batting partners dwindled.

Having struggled against England previously – his 156 was more than he managed in four previous Tests against them combined – Shan Masood’s should have been a match-winning knock, but Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler had other ideas,” it said.

Wisden’s Test Team of the Year was led by New Zealand’s Skipper Kane Williamson while other players include Dom Sibley, Shan Masood, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee and Nathan Lyon.