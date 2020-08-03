Babar Azam was backbone of Pakistan team: Shahid Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 03 (APP):Former Pakistani flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes the limited-overs Skipper, Babar Azam was the backbone of Pakistan team and hoped that the prolific batsman would win matches for the country, single-handedly.

Afridi, who holds the record for taking the most number of wickets as captain in Twenty20s (40), heaped praise on Babar and also spoke about his comparisons with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. “Babar Azam is the backbone of Pakistan team and I don’t think he feels the pressure of being constantly compared with Virat Kohli. I’m hopeful that Babar will start winning matches for Pakistan single-handedly, soon,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Speaking about the Pak-England series, Afridi said the Men in Green would do well during the upcoming series. Afridi, who scored 1,716 runs in 27 Tests, said the presence of an experienced coaching staff, which includes Misbahul Haq, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed, would aid the national side.

“This team has the support of a very good coaching staff, which has extensive experience of playing in England, and I’m confident that they will do well on the tour,” Afridi said.

The Multan Sultans’ player, who scored 8,064 runs in 398 ODIs, was also keen on prolonging his cricketing career, as long as he was fit and enjoying the game.

“I’m still enjoying my cricket while also maintaining my fitness standards. As long as I can do that, I will continue to play cricket. I will step aside as soon as I feel that I’m a burden on the team.”

“I’m still a part of Multan Sultans and have not decided about changing team. It also depends on whether Sultans want to retain me for next season. Last season was really good for us, in terms of team and individual performances, as compared to one before that,” he said.

Afridi, who scored 1,416 runs in 99 T20s, also spoke about his statements against India, which has sparked outrage across the border in the recent past. “One should always speak the truth, no matter what happens. I believe humanity is above everything else which is why I don’t shy away from voicing my opinion, even if it involves India,” he said.

He also backed left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket. “I think Amir made the right decision my quitting Test cricket. He swings the new ball but is not as effective with the old ball because of lack of pace. This works in limited-overs cricket but in Test cricket you need to come back for second and third spell, where Amir would have found things difficult,” he said.