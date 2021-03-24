By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP):Pakistan Cricket team captain Babar Azam has continued his impressive run in one day international cricket by securing the number two spot in ICC ranking behind Indian master blaster Virat Kohli.

Now the promising and talented Babar has set his sight to get on to top of ICC one day international ranking by toppling Kohli which is only possible by putting up impressive show during green shirts tour to South Africa where they will be playing a three ODI series and a four match T20 series.

According to the ranking released by the international cricket council, Babar Azam has climbed to the number two spot by accumulating 837 points compared to number one ranked Kohli who has gathered 868 points.

Pakistan’s know. Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad pointed out that Babar Azam can get closer to or even claim the number 1 spot from Kohli in the upcoming Pakistan vs South Africa series.

“Babar Azam (837 rating points) is now the second best batsman in ICC ODI Rankings and will have an opportunity to get close to, or even beat, the number one ranked Virat Kohli (868 points) in the upcoming series against South Africa,”said Mazhar Abbas on Wednesday.

“This is not the only impressive feat that the 26-year-old Pakistani skipper has achieved. Babar Azam has the distinction to be the only Pakistani batsman who is in the top 10 of the ICC’s batsman rankings in all formats of the game.

“In T20Is, Babar Azam is placed at number three in the world rankings while in the Test format, he is the sixth best batsman in the world”.

The green shirts take on South Africa, right before they play two Tests and three T20I for their Zimbabwe tour, which is scheduled to begin from April 17.

Tour schedule

April 2 – 1st ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 4 – 2nd ODI; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 7 – 3rd ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 10 – 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 12 – 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 14 – 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 16 -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretor.