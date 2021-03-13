Asim, Aftab win titles in Pakistan Golf tournament

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 13 (APP): In the CA Pakistan Golf Tournament 2021 here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Saturday, on stroke play basis over 18 holes, the most virtuous and praise worthy ones turned out to be Asim Tiwana in the gross category and Mohtishim Aftab in the net category.

They emerged as the remarkable and dazzling ones was due to their laudable application of golfing skills.

All through the eighteen holes race for ascendancy over many accomplished adversaries, Asim Tiwana was in full command, playing faultless golf and in the net section race, most commendable was Mohtishim Aftab.

Probable winners in the gross category included many aspirants like Hassan Hamid, Faisal Syed, Dr Zafar Nasrullah, Abdul Islam Nazir, Shoaib Shams and Ahmed Rafi and they certainly battled through the 18 holes actively and earnestly, but it was Asim Tiwana’s brilliance that enabled him to surface as the winning celebrity of the day.

All through the 18 holes, Asim displayed mastery over his powerful shots from the tees on the par fours and par fives and backed this up with accurate approach shots to the greens with distinction, verve and finesse. His gross score was a meritorious par 72 and was compiled through the help of two birdies and fourteen pars and two bogies.

All in all a wonderful effort indeed, duly complimented by the Tournament Organizer, Iftikhar Taj, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). Others who did well in gross category were Shahid Abbas, Ali Naeem and Hussain Hamid.

Meritorious one in net section was Mohtishim Aftab and during the course of the eighteen holes battle, he proved to be the aspirant of prominence through brilliant, accurate and errorless shot making.

With a net score of 66, he turned out to be the outstanding one. Other performers in net category were Ahmed Baksh Tarrar, Imran Mairaj and Hassan Naseem.

Other results; Ladies; Maimoona Azam,1st net; Shaheen Irfan, 2nd net; Momina Tarrar, 3rd net; Iman Ali Shah,1st gross; Jimyung Jan, 2nd gross; Tehmina Ahmed, 3rd gross; Handicap 18 category; Imran Moid,1st gross; Amir Hameed Piracha, 2nd gross; Haseeb Gardezi ,3rd gross; Nearest to the pin; Shoaib Shams; Longest drive, Khalid Chaudry.

At the conclusion of the CA Pakistan Golf Tournament, the prizes were awarded to the players by Chaudhry Sarwar, Governor Punjab, Iftikhar Taj, President ICAP, Hafiz Muhammed Yousaf, Lt Gen (retd) M.Tariq, Lt Gen (retd) Hilal Hussain, Rana M.Usman, in the presence of Ahmed Iqbal, VP Royal Palm and participating golfers.

The Punjab Governor acclaimed the services of the Chartered Accountants community to the nation and appreciated the efforts of ICAP for showing excellence not only in academics but also in extra curricular activities. He also appreciated the zeal and excitement of the participants and said that ICAP should explore other sports too.