Ashab annexes St. Louis Open 2025 title

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan delivered a phenomenal performance, securing the $15,000 St. Louis Open 2025 title, according to information received here on Friday.

“We are grateful to Allah for his continued success and dedication to representing Pakistan, bringing immense joy to his supporters and Pakistan Squash Federation,” his coach Jahanzeb Masood said in a statement.

“As his coach, I can attest to his tireless work ethic and perseverance during training sessions. I extend my appreciation to his family and supporters for their unwavering belief in him.

“Additionally, I thank Houston Squash Club, Kanso Sports North America and Alpha Bravo Construction for their sponsorship, which has been instrumental in his success,” he said.

“Following this victory, Ashab’s ranking will significantly improve from 66 to 57. We look forward to his continued progress and remain committed to supporting him,” he added.