Army Chief inaugurates newly renovated Chaklala Cricket Ground

RAWALPINDI, Sep 29 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday inaugurated newly renovated 501 Central Workshop Cricket Ground named as Chaklala Cricket Ground.

The Cricket ground was upgraded to provide state-of-the-art sports facility to cricketers and fans especially to the youth of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It added that the sports ground would be available to students and cricket clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to promote the game of cricket and provide a healthy sports environment.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi Corps for renovating the old cricket ground and providing an excellent cricketing facility to the city.