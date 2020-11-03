By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):The Pakistan Archery Federation has expressed full confidence in the leadership of its President , Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan at an emergency General Council meeting here on Tuesday at POA House.

The meeting Presided over by Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan was attended by representatives of seven out of eight units of PAF Due to non-election of Punjab Archery Association, no representative from Punjab could attend the meeting.

On the occasion, the participants strongly condemned the illegal meeting convened by Secretary Archery Federation Wisal Muhammad in Peshawar on November 10 and demanded that he must apologize to the members and officials of the Pakistan Archery Federation for his illegal actions.

“Otherwise, a formal inquiry will be held against the Secretary Federation at the General Council meeting of the Pakistan Archery Federation on November 11, said a spokesman of the PAF.

Later, Syed Arif speaking on the occasion thanked the participants of the meeting for expressing confidence in him once again.

He said the purpose of calling the emergency meeting was to discuss the spread of negative propaganda against the federation for the last few days. “7 out of 8 units expressed their confidence in me for which I am thankful to them”.

He said that Punjab Archery Association election was not held due to which its representation was not allowed in the meeting.

He said that it has been decided to carry out archery activities in full swing in 2021 for which a schedule will be issued.

Representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archery Association, Balochistan Archery Association, Sindh Archery Association, Army Sports Directorate, Police Sports Board, Railway Sports Board and WAPDA Sports Board attended the emergency meeting of Pakistan Archery Federation.