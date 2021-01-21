Aquafina Polo Cup 2021: Aviator win thriller to qualify for main final

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP): Aviator qualified for the main final of the Aquafina Polo Cup 2021 after defeating Cavalry by a narrow margin of 6-5 in the thrilling match played here at the Fortress Stadium Polo Ground on Thursday.

With the classic contribution of fabulous four goals, Ahmad Bilal emerged as hero of the day as he played tremendous polo and displayed high-quality polo skills and mallet work in his sterling performance.

Muhammad Ejaz and Lt Col Saleem Babboo also played well for the winning side and converted one goal apiece. The losing side also matched fire-with-fire till the end, but the team Aviator played better polo in the last chukker, thus emerged as match winners.

Chaudhry Hayat was also in good form and converted a classic quartet for team Cavalry, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar slammed in one goal but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side, which lost the crucial match with a close margin of 5-6.

The enthralling match was witnessed by Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, General Secretary Col (r) Tariq, Maj (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families.

The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club.