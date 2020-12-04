Ameer way ahead in ZIC Quaid-e-Azam Golf Championship

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 04 (APP): The Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship supported and endorsed by ZIC embarked and initiated three rounds of ardent and vehement golfing activity at the remarkable par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Friday.

This Championship is named after the Father of the Nation, and participating and winning in an event of esteem yields notability, prominence, recognition plus considerable commendation even from rivals who get beaten in the race for top honors.

Golf playing attributes of the amateur golf players taking part in this championship are impressive and out of the 110 competitors seeking honors, seventy five contestants have a handicap of nine and below. And when the tee off was set in motion early in the morning on Friday, noticeable was sensational shot making and flair oriented flow of the game.

Formidable one at the end of the round on Friday was Ameer Khawaja of Sialkot who surfaced as the leader with an exceptional score of net 67, five under par.

In the course of the 18 holes Ameer Khawaja was relentless in application of golfing expertise. Steady shot making earned him regulation pars and exemplary was his putting on the greens.

Out of his adversaries, the forceful one is Sameer Iftikhar of Lahore Gymkhana. Playing to a handicap of six, this young one of the golfing arena of Pakistan is known for aggressive play and in the round on Friday, visible was liveliness and forceful shot making in his efforts. Sameer ended the round with a score of net 70, and lies three strokes behind the leader, Ameer Khawaja.

“I certainly enjoyed my game in the round on Friday and look forward to more finesse in the round tomorrow, Saturday,” said Sameer.

Out of the other proficient ones, five participating competitors yearn for proving their intent and resolve to match wits with the top two adept ones. Score wise these five zealous ones are bracketed at a score of net 72.

They have all shown spirited control over their hitting prowess, but could not match the excellence of Ameer and Sameer on the greens.

Prominent one out of these five is Salman Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana.

His standing as a golfer of merit and competence is widely accepted and can cause a change in leader board position after the round on Saturday. His other score mates are Osama Nadeem of Sargodha, Ghulam Haider of Okara and Ali Nadim and Omer Farooq of Gymkhana.

A few more lined up just a stroke behind these five are Qasim Khan and Danish Javed of Gymkhana and Imran Janjua of Rawalpindi. And at the net score of 74 are placed two champions of the immediate future, Omer Soofi and Moghees Khan. They are fervently pursuing advancement in their golf playing prowess.