All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash begins in colourful opening ceremony

PESHAWAR, Nov 18 (APP):All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship under the aegis of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar got under way here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Professor Dr. Safia Ahmad, legendary Qamar Zaman formally inaugurated. Deputy Director Sports and Organizing Secretary of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Mariyyah Samin Jan, squash coaches Tahir Iqbal, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah and representatives of the Higher Education Commissioner were also present.

Welcoming the guests, Mariyyah Samin, a former national athlete, thanked In-charge Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center Peshawar Accountant Muhammad Usman and Superintendent Suleman Khan for extending all cooperation by providing accommodation to all the 15 participating teams wherein more than 110 women players part of the Championship.

Mariyyah Samin Jan said SBBWU is an active Unit of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and before that the Directorate Sports of the University organized All Pakistan Inter-University Volleyball, Football, Wushu, and Badminton Championships. It would be the third consecutive time that the University is holding All-Pakistan Women Squash Championship here in Peshawar wherein more than 110 players are participating.

The Championship, she said, would continue till November 20. Mariyyah Samin said that the All-Pakistan Men Athletic Championship and Women Squash Championship are actually part of the Mini-Sports Gala awarded to both University of Peshawar and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University on the same dates.

“We are very thankful to the Chairman HEC and Director General Sports HEC for reposing confidence in our University for hosting the prestigious Championships for women and men athletes,” Mariyyah Samin said. She said head coach Salma Faiz is looking after all teams as far as accommodations and other facilities are concerned.

She said the teams including PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University Lahore, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, LUMS Lahore, Iqra University Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, GCU Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS), University of Lahore and SBBWU are taking part.

In the opening matches BZU beat the University of Management Science and Technology, Aried beat UVAS by 2-0, Lahore College for Women University beat ARIED by 2-0, Iqra University beat Govt College University Lahore, Iqra University beat University of Central Punjab, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad beat Punjab University by 2-0.

Speaking on this occasion, Qamar Zaman appreciated SBBWU for holding such a big event in which a total of 15 University teams taking part. He said now women are gaining roots and women of Pakistan are good at national and international level. He said schools, colleges, and Universities are the better sources of talent hunts.