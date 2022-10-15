Abubakar Talha, Zohaib Afzal win Mid Court ATF C’ship doubles final

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): The duo of Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik continued exhibiting their doubles prowess as they captured the title of the Mid Court – Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships 14 under Leg-2 Championships here at the PTF Complex.

They swept aside the pair of Amir Mazari and Samer Zaman 7-6, 6-4 in an exciting boys’ doubles final on late Friday. Earlier, last week in the Mid Court – Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships 14 under Leg-1 Championships, they had edged passed the same opposition 6-1,6-4 at the same venue.

Islamabad Tennis Association President and Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mahmood Murtaza, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up.

Addressing the participants, he appreciated the standard of the game of young players. He expressed the hope that the conduct of such tournaments would help improve the quality of play of young players.

He also appreciated the efforts of Zaira Ahmad Zaka, the founder of Mid Court for her very valuable and continuous support for the game of tennis. “Such tournaments will provide opportunities to promising players to showcase their talent and polish their skills,” he added.