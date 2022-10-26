4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship from Nov 1

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): The world’s best athletes will arrive in Islamabad to feature in the prestigious Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2), being organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) from November 1 to 4 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

“Around 536 male and female athletes will compete for medals across 16 categories in seniors and five categories in juniors,” President of PTF, Lt Col (Retd) Waseem Ahmed Janjua said in a statement.

He said seniors and young people mostly aged 18 and above and Under-17 will chip in to the senior and junior khyurogi event.

He said that 65 foreign and 26 national officials were registered for this mega event while the number of registered foreign athletes from 23 countries stood at 165. “Around 418 national athletes will feature in this prestigious championship. Besides 38 international and five national referees will be doing their duties during the event,” he added.

According to Waseem, the championship will be in the professional development of Pakistan officials and athletes.

“In line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the positive image of the country can be enhanced through sports. Likewise, such events also endorse the continuous efforts of Minister IPC and Pakistan Sports Board to bolster sports tourism in the country”, he added.

The PTF President also acknowledged and appreciated the wholehearted support provided by the South Asian Taekwondo President Omar Saeed.