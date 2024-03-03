20-year-old Judo player died due to head injuries

MARDAN, Mar 03 (APP)::A 20-year-old Fiza Sher Ali died due to head injuries during Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Judo trials held at BISE Sports Complex, Mardan here on Sunday.

This was stated by Vice President Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad while talking to APP here. He said the girls trials for the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt was in progress and during a -44kg contest Fiza Sher Ali of Peshawar fell instantly and received severe head injuries. She was taken to Mardan Hospital by the officials of Rescue 1122 but she succumbed to her injuries.

Fiza Sher Ali is the daughter of Sher Ali, resident of Faisal Colony, Peshawar and was BS first semester student of Islamia College Peshawar. She was new to the game and could not control her, fell instantly on the mate during a contest against Mansehra player, Masood Ahmad said.

More than 50 female athletes from Peshawar participated in the Judo trials held under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Program at the BISE Sports Complex in Mardan, the Rescue 1122 official also confirmed the incident. Soon after the incident, the female player was shifted to the hospital in Mardan, where the doctor reported her dead, Rescue 1122 officials said.