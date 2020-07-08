Home
Associated Press Of Pakistan
National Photos
PESHAWAR: July 08 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) being given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, progress on development...
July 8, 2020
National Photos
ISLAMABAD: July 08 – Senator Mohsin Aziz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP
July 8, 2020
National Photos
ISLAMABAD: July 08 – Leader of the House in Senate of Pakistan, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP
July 8, 2020
National Photos
ISLAMABAD: July 08 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a briefing on COVID-19. APP
July 8, 2020
National Photos
ISLAMABAD: July 08 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with parliament leaders of National Assembly at Parliament House. APP
July 8, 2020
National Photos
SIALKOT: July 08 – A worker straightening and drying bamboos at his workplace. APP...
July 8, 2020
International Photos
LONDON: July 05 – High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria with MP Jonathan Lord at...
July 5, 2020
ISLAMABAD: June 11 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh along with Adviser to PM on Commerce,...
Feature Photos
July 8, 2020
General Coverage Photos
July 8, 2020
Latest National News
Pakistan invites India to file ‘review & reconsideration’ petition on spy...
July 8, 2020
PM for holding of NCOC meetings at provincial capitals
July 8, 2020
President underscores need to develop Katchi abadis on modern pattern
July 8, 2020
General Photos
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
Latest Global News
Trafficking of substandard medical products, masks on the rise; UN warns
July 8, 2020
Trump administration notifies UN of intent to withdraw from WHO
July 8, 2020
Geng Shuang takes charge as China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UN
July 8, 2020
