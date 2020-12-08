Youngsters selling and displaying traditional Chitrali caps to attract the customer at Firdous area
APP33-081220 PESHAWAR: December 08  Youngsters selling and displaying traditional Chitrali caps to attract the customer at Firdous area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP33-081220

ALSO READ  Youngsters selling and displaying traditional sweet item to attract the customer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR