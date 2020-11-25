Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters playing snooker at Hala Naka Road PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters playing snooker at Hala Naka Road Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 6:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-251120 HYDERABAD: November 25 Youngsters playing snooker at Hala Naka Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP14-251120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 05 – Youngsters playing cricket at F9 Park. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh FAISALABAD: September 22 – Youngsters playing board football game. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem ISLAMABAD: June 13 – Children playing snooker in the street. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk