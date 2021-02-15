Youngsters on the way walking on the railways track at Marrir Chowk as train plying on the same track may cause a mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities
APP12-150221 RAWALPINDI: February 15 - Youngsters on the way walking on the railways track at Marrir Chowk as train plying on the same track may cause a mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR