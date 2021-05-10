Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal at Jhang Moor to get... PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal at Jhang Moor to get some relief from scorching hot weather in the city Mon, 10 May 2021, 6:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-100521 SARGODHA: May 10 Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal at Jhang Moor to get some relief from scorching hot weather in the city. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP18-100521 ALSO READ Children bathing in tube well to get some relief from scorching hot weather in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children bathing in tube well to get some relief from scorching hot weather in the city A donkey cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to... A cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to hot... Paid Advertisements