Youngsters holding national flag in a rally to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan in the city Sun, 14 Aug 2022, 9:36 PM APP111-140822 LAHORE: August 14 – Youngsters holding national flag in a rally to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan in the city. APP photo by Amir khan APP112-140822 LAHORE: August 14 – Children dressed up with colours of national flag on a motorbike as the nation celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. APP photo by Amir khan