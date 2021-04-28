Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters diving in canal water to get relief from scorching hot weather... PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters diving in canal water to get relief from scorching hot weather in the city Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 8:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-280421 MULTAN: April 28 - Youngsters diving in canal water to get relief from scorching hot weather in the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP40-280421 ALSO READ Hot weather likely in most parts of country RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hot weather likely in most parts of country Faithful enjoy Ramazan due to pleasant weather patterns; unpack warm clothes Pakistan Day Parade postponed to March 25 for inclement weather