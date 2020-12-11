Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters busy in preparation of celebrating Christmas at F-7 PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters busy in preparation of celebrating Christmas at F-7 Fri, 11 Dec 2020, 9:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-111220 ISLAMABAD: December 11 - Youngsters busy in preparation of celebrating Christmas at F-7. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP22-111220 ALSO READ Youngsters set ablaze at Meezan Chowk area to keep them warm in cold weather RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Youngsters set ablaze at Meezan Chowk area to keep them warm in cold weather Youngsters sitting around fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the city Youngsters busy in fishing at Rawal Lake in the federal capital