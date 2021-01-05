Home Photos Feature Photos Workers supplying wooden stoves and other relative equipment to shopkeepers as the... PhotosFeature Photos Workers supplying wooden stoves and other relative equipment to shopkeepers as the demand increased in the winter season owing to low gas pressure in the city Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 9:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP55-050121 QUETTA: January 05 - Workers supplying wooden stoves and other relative equipment to shopkeepers as the demand increased in the winter season owing to low gas pressure in the city. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP55-050121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers participating in bull-cart race in a village to enjoy winter season An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone